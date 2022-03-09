Slough council boss Josie Wragg sacked for gross misconduct
The chief executive of a "dysfunctional" council has been sacked for gross misconduct.
Josie Wragg, chief executive of Slough Borough Council, has been away from office since September and was confirmed as "off sick" from November.
Commissioners running the council dismissed her for "multiple failings" in trying to lead the authority through major financial difficulties.
Mrs Wragg had been the chief executive since 2018.
She had been criticised for carrying out a failed council restructure, which was dubbed "reckless".
Mrs Wragg was also subject to three investigation disciplinary meetings into her actions, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Lead commissioner Max Caller said: "The chief executive's failure to address the issues facing the council when she joined and [other] failures... were seriously negligent."
She was sacked effective immediately without notice but will be paid for accrued leave.
Last year, two reports revealed a catalogue of failings including rising debts at the Berkshire local authority.
The Labour-controlled council quadrupled its borrowing since 2016, to £760m, much of it channelled into property investment.
The government said the reports revealed a "dysfunctional culture" and appointed commissioners to oversee the authority for at least three years
Mrs Wragg spearheaded a council-wide restructure in order to save £5.2m after the problems came to light.
However, it only ended up saving just half after the council failed to budget for certain services and carried out inadequate HR data, risk assessments, change management procedures and failed to understand its potential impacts.
