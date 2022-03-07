BBC News

M4: Serious crash shuts section of motorway near Reading exit

The section of the motorway was closed both ways after the crash at about 08:45 on Monday

Part of the M4 in Berkshire will be closed for several hours after a serious crash.

The motorway was closed from about 08:45 GMT in both directions between junction 11 for Reading and junction 12 for Theale after the accident.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene and about two-and-a-half miles of congestion formed approaching the closed section.

Thames Valley Police urged drivers to find alternative routes.

