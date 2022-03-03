Ukrainian man who lives in UK unable to leave after war breaks out
A man who travelled to see family in Ukraine has been unable to leave after the Russian invasion started.
Andrey Ovchinnik, 41, was due to travel back home to his wife and three children in Bracknell, Berkshire, days before troops invaded.
His wife Natalia Vil, 38, said she was in contact with him as he helped residents in a village outside Uman in central Ukraine.
She is collecting items that will be sent to the country.
Due to Covid, Mrs Vil said her husband had not seen his mother for almost five years.
'Listening for sirens'
"He was supposed to come home on Saturday but he was not able to because the war started," she said.
"I purchased a ticket for him on the 23rd, and on the 24th he called me and he told me the war had started.
"He said it is really scary. He never thought he would have been in this situation. They're sleeping dressed and everyone's just listening for the sound of sirens."
She said there was a conflict between him wanting to stay and help people and getting back to Berkshire to care for his wife and children.
"He wants to stay but he knows we're here as well," Mrs Vil said.
"He is saying the queues at the borders are really long.
"It's several days that people are standing and waiting to cross the border. There are women and children and elderly people."
Mrs Vil added: "We do need him here. And he's in the middle - there's family here and family there. His mum, dad, sister, brother and their families.
"There's a lot of them but there's nothing we can do in this situation - we just pray and wait."
She has been organising a collection medical supplies and food, from the local community in Bracknell, to send to Ukraine.
