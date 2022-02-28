Reading teacher's daughter to join Ukrainian resistance
A teacher from Ukraine said her 30-year-old daughter will take up arms to defend its capital city because it is not safe to leave.
Alexandra Sevko said her country has been "driven into a corner" by the Russian invasion.
She is leading efforts to fundraise for items that are needed on the front line, including helmets and drones.
Ms Sevko said she is "very proud" of the efforts of her country and her daughter, Maria.
"My daughter has joined the [Territorial Defence Force] as they cannot leave Kyiv.
"When you are driven into the corner [and] you can't even flee, then the only thing you can do is fight," Ms Sevko said.
The UN says that more than half a million people have fled their homes to escape the war in Ukraine.
Major cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv, remain under attack by Russian forces.
Ms Sevko, who runs Reading Ukrainian School, added: "I'm very proud of my nation, I'm very proud of my daughter, Maria. I don't want her to die and she is a tiny girl.
"She's just 40 kilos. She's waiting for her [turn] to get a gun."
But despite that and Ukrainian people being "very prepared to resist" the Russian invasion, Ms Sevko said she would be "much happier if [Maria] was somewhere else."
Queues formed outside shops in Kyiv on Monday after they reopened following a curfew over the weekend.
Ms Sevko, who lives in Didcot, Oxfordshire, said the queues were not "too big" on Monday where Maria and her boyfriend live in Kyiv.
"My daughter's boyfriend was queuing in the shop but try to imagine shops in England if they were shut for a few days. For sure, people will be queuing. It's happens [in the UK] after Christmas," she said.
