Murder arrest after unconscious man in Slough dies
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found unconscious in the street and later died in hospital.
Police were called to the junction of Sheffield Road and Northampton Avenue, Slough, where they found the injured man at about 20:50 GMT on Thursday.
Officers believe there was an incident with a car that left him unconscious.
The arrested man and the deceased, who was in his 40s, were known to each other, Thames Valley Police said.
The suspect remains in custody and anyone with information, CCTV or mobile phone footage from the time is urged to contact police.
