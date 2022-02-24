Man seen dropping blood in Reading streets found by police
- Published
Police have found a man seen dropping blood on a number of streets in Reading town centre.
CCTV captured him walking in Broad Street at 02:35 GMT on Tuesday appearing to carry something white while spilling blood on the ground.
Thames Valley Police said it had since identified the man and "ascertained the blood spillage was as a result of an accidental injury".
The force added he had been treated in hospital and "his welfare clarified".
The CCTV footage was captured by a nearby Italian restaurant camera and showed the man spilling blood outside John Lewis.
Police officers were then called to "quantities of blood" in Broad Street, Duke Street and Jackson's Corner, at about 07:00 on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson added: "We would like to thank the public for their help following our appeal, and can reassure the local community that there was no assault and the man is safe and well."
