Reading Golf Club 223 homes recommended for approval
- Published
A council planning officer has recommended approval for the controversial development of 223 homes on a golf course.
Reading Golf Club (RGC) is seeking planning permission to build the homes on its former course in the Emmer Green area of Reading.
Developers RGC and Fairfax said they were pleased it had got the green light from planning officers.
But campaign group Keep Emmer Green (KEG) called the decision "unexpected".
It claims 4,500 objections have been received in opposition to the Kidmore End Road development.
It comes after a previous application for 257 homes was denied planning permission by Reading Borough Council amidst over 3,000 objections.
The planning officer Matt Burns recommended approval on the condition developers invest hundreds of thousands of pounds in local health care, facilities and improvements to roads.
Mr Burns concluded the developers on balance "overcame the previous reasons for refusal" and therefore approved the plan.
The developers said they were pleased about the recommended approval.
A spokesperson said: "This follows an extensive and diligent redesign to reduce the number of properties which has significantly increased the amount of green space.
"Additionally, the development now provides considerably more homes that are suitable for families along with much needed affordable houses."
Ian Morgan, from campaign group KEG which opposes the development, said the recommended approval was "unexpected".
He said: "KEG believes there is an attempt to rush the application through without proper scrutiny.
"What has changed from the previous application? Very little; the development will still build over 33 acres of open green space, despite objections from numerous wildlife groups."
The group also accused the developers of "bully boy tactics" by launching an appeal with the government's planning inspectorate over the previous refused plan to build 257 homes.
Mr Morgan called on councillors to "stick their necks out" and refuse the plans.
A protest will be held on 2 March outside RBC offices when the local authority's Planning Applications Committee is due to meet.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.