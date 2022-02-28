Slough murder probe continues after teen suspect released
- Published
An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found unconscious in the street has been released on bail.
Officers were called to the junction of Sheffield Road and Northampton Avenue, Slough, where they found the injured man at about 20:50 GMT on 24 February.
The victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital but died a short while later, Thames Valley Police said.
His next of kin have been informed but he has not been formally identified.
The force said he had been driving a car with three occupants but pulled over when an argument broke out.
All four left the vehicle and the row continued on the street between a man in his late teens and the other occupants, resulting in the driver ending up on the ground and losing consciousness, it added.
No one else was injured during the incident.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of the man's death was "cardiac arrest following an altercation in the context of cardiomegaly and severe coronary heart disease", said police.
Det Insp Mike Roddy said: "We continue our investigation following this incident in which a man has sadly died.
"We are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident and we can confirm that those involved were known to each other."
He urged anyone with information, CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident to contact police.
