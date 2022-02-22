Marnie Clayton: Man pleads not guilty to stalking woman
A man has denied stalking an 18-year-old woman who went missing following a night out.
Marnie Clayton, of Bracknell, had been last seen leaving Atik nightclub in Windsor early on 16 January - she was found in Basingstoke the next day.
Abid Khan, 21, of Cardigan Gardens, Reading, pleaded not guilty to stalking involving fear of violence at Reading Crown Court on Monday.
He was remanded in custody to appear for trial on 20 June.
