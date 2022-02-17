BBC News

Beatles autograph book from Slough gig sells for £4,800

The autograph book was sold at Dawson's Auctioneers to a UK collector for £4,840.

An autograph book with the signatures of all four members of the Beatles has sold for almost £5,000.

It also has autographs of other sixties stars including Dusty Springfield and Rolling Stone Charlie Watts.

The signatures of the Fab Four were obtained at The Adelphi in Slough, Berkshire, on 5 November 1963 when the band performed there.

It was sold at Dawson's Auctioneers in Maidenhead to a UK collector for £4,840.

The Beatles played twice at The Adelphi in Slough in 1963

Dawson's commercial director Pete Liggins said there had been bidding from all over the world, with interest in the Beatles boosted by the recent Peter Jackson documentary Get Back.

He said the autographs were obtained by a then-teenage fan and were signed by the band members themselves, rather by staff members as happened later in their career.

"It's nearly sixty years since the concert and it had stayed in a drawer ever since," he said.

"There was strong bidding from the US, but it went to a UK collector, which is good news."

The autograph book contained the signatures of a number of sixties music legends

