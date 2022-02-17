Beatles autograph book from Slough gig sells for £4,800
- Published
An autograph book with the signatures of all four members of the Beatles has sold for almost £5,000.
It also has autographs of other sixties stars including Dusty Springfield and Rolling Stone Charlie Watts.
The signatures of the Fab Four were obtained at The Adelphi in Slough, Berkshire, on 5 November 1963 when the band performed there.
It was sold at Dawson's Auctioneers in Maidenhead to a UK collector for £4,840.
Dawson's commercial director Pete Liggins said there had been bidding from all over the world, with interest in the Beatles boosted by the recent Peter Jackson documentary Get Back.
He said the autographs were obtained by a then-teenage fan and were signed by the band members themselves, rather by staff members as happened later in their career.
"It's nearly sixty years since the concert and it had stayed in a drawer ever since," he said.
"There was strong bidding from the US, but it went to a UK collector, which is good news."
