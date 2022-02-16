Henley Swimming Festival announced at Temple Island Meadow
Details have been released of a swimming festival set to take place on the River Thames.
Henley Swimming Festival is planned for 9 and 10 July and in addition to swimming there will be film viewings, musical performances and talks.
A licensing application has been submitted for the weekend event.
Director of operations Juliet Hume said it was "fast becoming the must-attend event for anyone involved in open water swimming".
Although the festival has Henley in its name, it will be held at Temple Island Meadows in Remenham, Berkshire, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The application has been made to the Public Protection Partnership, which is in charge of licensing for Wokingham Borough Council.
A dawn swim known as the Selkie Henley Classic, which was established in 2004, will take place before the main festival, which began in 2011.
Ms Hume said: "We are very much looking forward to returning to Temple Island Meadows in 2022 to showcase this stunning stretch of the Thames to open water swimmers and their families.
"The Classic remains a quirky, event, the only opportunity to safely swim past all the landmarks of the full Regatta course.
"To do this as the sun is rising makes this an unforgettable experience."
Other festivities include paddle boarding, a synchronised swimming display, music from a local rock choir, yoga, Zumba, and children's activities.
Swimmers can camp on the Saturday night.
