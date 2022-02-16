Royal Berkshire Hospital: Possible move sparks concerns
A council has expressed its concern over the possible future relocation of the Royal Berkshire Hospital (RBH).
Land south of the M4, near Shinfield, has been identified as a possible new site for the RBH which is currently based in London Road, Reading.
But Reading Borough Council said it was worried some residents might not be able to reach the potential new site.
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust said it was assessing its options.
The trust is looking at both on-site and off-site developments as its current building requires £200m in maintenance work.
Government decision
It is one of 48 trusts that will receive government funding to rebuild or construct new hospitals by 2030.
Deputy council leader Tony Page told the BBC the potential new site - on the edge of the Reading urban area - was not appropriate unless it had a "complete transformation" in public transport links.
"We recognise the [RBH] is looking at options for new facilities and clearly a new site is one of those options, but it has to be as accessible to the local community as the current premises," he said.
"Our fear is that the site identified by Wokingham is probably one of the least accessible sites in terms of public transport, cycling and walking, and it would encourage car-based travel and exclude many elderly..."
The NHS trust said its eventual decision would rely on extensive conversations with the community and a business case submission to the government, which would have the final say.
A spokesperson said: "Our goal, whatever shape or form the new hospital takes, will provide local people with a modern healthcare facility where we can continue to deliver outstanding care for local communities."
