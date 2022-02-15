BBC News

Tom Daley swims Redgrave Pinsent Lake in Comic Relief challenge

Image source, Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief
Image caption,
Tom Daley arrived at Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake in Reading for an icy 1,000m swim

Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley has started day two of his Comic Relief Hell of a Homecoming challenge.

The diving star swam 1,000m on Tuesday morning as part of his four-day endurance challenge.

Image source, Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief
Image caption,
The challenge is in aid of Comic Relief
Image source, Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief
Image caption,
The gold medallist swam 1,000m to kick off day two of his challenge

Daley began the challenge on Monday with a six-mile row from the aquatics centre at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, where he won his first Olympic medal in 2012.

He then went on to cycle 60 miles from the Tower of London to the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake in Reading, Team GB Rowing's training centre.

Image source, Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief
Image caption,
Daley began the four-day challenge on Monday

He is taking on some of the toughest physical challenges to reach his hometown of Plymouth for "one hell of a homecoming" in a bid to raise money for projects supported by Comic Relief.

Day two will also see Daley cycle 63 miles to Southampton, where he started his diving career in The Quays in 2003.

Image source, Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief
Image caption,
Having finished the swim, Daley prepared to cycle 63 miles to Southampton

Day three of the challenge will see Tom cycle 130 miles from Southampton to Bovey Castle, where he married his husband in 2017.

Image source, Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief
Image caption,
The cycling routes are believed to be some of the nation's toughest

The final leg of the challenge will see Tom run 30 miles from Bovey Castle to his hometown of Plymouth.

Image source, Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief
Image caption,
Fellow gold medallist, paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds came to cheer Daley on during his 1,000m swim

