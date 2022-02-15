Tom Daley swims Redgrave Pinsent Lake in Comic Relief challenge
Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley has started day two of his Comic Relief Hell of a Homecoming challenge.
The diving star swam 1,000m on Tuesday morning as part of his four-day endurance challenge.
Daley began the challenge on Monday with a six-mile row from the aquatics centre at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, where he won his first Olympic medal in 2012.
He then went on to cycle 60 miles from the Tower of London to the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake in Reading, Team GB Rowing's training centre.
He is taking on some of the toughest physical challenges to reach his hometown of Plymouth for "one hell of a homecoming" in a bid to raise money for projects supported by Comic Relief.
Day two will also see Daley cycle 63 miles to Southampton, where he started his diving career in The Quays in 2003.
Day three of the challenge will see Tom cycle 130 miles from Southampton to Bovey Castle, where he married his husband in 2017.
The final leg of the challenge will see Tom run 30 miles from Bovey Castle to his hometown of Plymouth.
