Tilehurst: Attempted murder arrest after stabbing outside pub
- Published
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed outside a pub.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was standing outside The Victoria in Tilehurst, Reading, just before 17:00 GMT on Saturday when two masked men arrived and began fighting with him, Thames Valley Police said.
He was stabbed and his attackers ran off towards Armour Road, officers said.
He remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police added the victim had been drinking at the pub earlier in the day and had been involved in an argument with a man.
Det Ch Insp Rich Jarvis said: "We believe that the victim and offenders are known to each other, and so there is no wider threat to the local community."
He appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the attack to come forward.
The arrested man, from Thatcham, remains in police custody.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.