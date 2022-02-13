BBC News

Fire starts in Reading block of flats

Published
Image source, PA Media

Residents have been evacuated from a block of flats after a fire broke out in the early hours.

Emergency services were at the scene on Kings Road in Reading, Berkshire, Thames Valley Police said on Twitter at 05:18 GMT.

The force said one person had been treated for the effects of smoke inhalation. No-one was believed to be missing, it added.

People are asked to avoid the areas and a cordon has been put in place.

