Fire starts in Reading block of flats
- Published
Residents have been evacuated from a block of flats after a fire broke out in the early hours.
Emergency services were at the scene on Kings Road in Reading, Berkshire, Thames Valley Police said on Twitter at 05:18 GMT.
The force said one person had been treated for the effects of smoke inhalation. No-one was believed to be missing, it added.
People are asked to avoid the areas and a cordon has been put in place.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.