Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Call for photos of past jubilees
- Published
Residents are being encouraged to share photos of Queen's Jubilee street parties as part of an exhibition.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead want to see pictures of street parties held locally for jubilees in 1977, 2002 and 2012, or for the coronation in 1953.
The exhibition will be on display around libraries, ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.
The council said it was an exciting way to celebrate the occasion.
Residents are also encouraged to share pictures of their memorabilia dating from the Queen's previous milestone anniversaries.
'Stories to tell'
Mayor John Story said the exhibition would "celebrate her historic reign, to re-kindle memories, share stories with younger generations and maybe get some ideas for this year's street parties in the process".
70 Years 70 Photos is being funded by Arts Council England.
Samantha Rayner, lead for Culture and Heritage, said: "There's lots happening this year for the Platinum Jubilee and this photographic appeal is a fun way to get involved and celebrate with your family and friends.
"It's great to involve each of our 11 libraries in the celebrations and I am sure each of our communities will have their stories to tell.
"We're proud Her Majesty is a resident of the Royal Borough and many of us have photos of jubilee street parties and probably a few commemorative collectables tucked away that could once more be in the spotlight thanks to this photographic display."
Residents can send scanned or digital copies of their photos to local.studies@rbwm.gov.uk or submit them on Twitter with the hashtag #70Years70Photos.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.