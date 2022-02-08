Community event marks a year since Raheem Hanif's death
A community event was held to mark a year since a man was stabbed to death after being ambushed by a gang.
Raheem Hanif, 26, was killed after being attacked with a machete in a car park in Tilehurst, Reading, on 6 February 2021.
Two men were found guilty of Mr Hanif's murder and two others of his manslaughter at Reading Crown Court in January.
They will be sentenced at the same court next month.
Mr Hanif's father, Abdul, said of the event, that was held at Reading Pakistani Community Centre on Sunday: "It's about Raheem, commemorating his death, his murder and just making the community aware of the violent crimes and knife crimes that are happening in our community.
"It's not good and it's affected a lot of us."
Abas Khan, 24, and a 17-year-old boy were found guilty of murder by a jury at Reading Crown Court.
Humzah Sikander, 18, and another 17-year-old boy were found guilty of manslaughter.
The boys cannot be named for legal reasons.
Prosecutors said the defendants worked as a team during the "revenge" attack.
The dispute initially started when Mr Hanif revealed his girlfriend had been having an affair with his friend Khan.
