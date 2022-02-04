Reading flats fire: Second victim of suspected arson attack identified
- Published
The second person to have died in a suspected arson attack at an apartment block has been formally identified.
The bodies of the two victims of the fire at Rowe Court in Reading on 15 December were recovered from the building on Monday.
The coroner previously identified the first casualty as Neil Morris, 45. The second has now been formally identified as Richard Burgess, 46.
A man has been charged in connection with the blaze.
Hakeem Kigundu, of no fixed address, appeared at Reading Crown Court in December accused of murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
Thames Valley Police said Mr Burgess's family was being supported by specially trained officers.
Paying tribute, the family described him as a "much loved son, stepson and brother" who was a "caring and thoughtful person, kind and not judgemental".
They added: "Richard just wanted to live in peace and quiet, getting on with his life undisturbed.
"Tragically, he was denied this in a cruel and horrific way.
"He has been taken from us far too soon and will be sorely missed by all his family and friends."
The force previously said work was continuing to safely dismantle the building over the coming weeks.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a full fire investigation was under way to determine the cause of the fire.
