Reading flats fire: Victim identified after two bodies found
- Published
A man who died in a suspected arson attack at an apartment block has been formally identified.
The bodies of the two victims of the fire at Rowe Court in Reading on 15 December were recovered from the building on Monday.
A coroner has identified one as Neil Morris, 45, but the second casualty has not yet been identified.
His family said they were "devastated" and asked that they be given privacy "at this very difficult time".
In a tribute, they described Mr Morris as a "dearly loved son, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend".
They have asked for his memory to be given the "privacy and dignity he rightly deserves".
A man has been charged in connection with the blaze.
Hakeem Kigundu, of no fixed address, appeared at Reading Crown Court in December accused of murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
The force previously said work was continuing to safely dismantle the building over the coming weeks.
