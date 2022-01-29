LSA House: Cookham ambulance service rated inadequate
An independent ambulance service that transports people with mental health conditions potentially put them at risk of avoidable harm, a report found.
Inspectors rated LSA House inadequate and said staff were unable to show if restrictive practices were done in a "safe and appropriate" way.
The Cookham-based company transported 1,547 patients between September 2020 and August 2021.
It was approached to comment on the Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.
Inspectors said there was "no evidence of learning" from incidents and that staff carried out "minimal analysis of how and why" they happened.
During the inspection carried out in September, the CQC found LSA House had 14 patient records where control or restraint techniques were used.
It found two occasions where "possible abuse or improper care or treatment" might have taken place and escalated them to the local authority safeguarding board.
A patient was pushed into a seat and another was lifted from their back by a member of staff, the report said.
Inspectors also said there was "no evidence" staff monitored patients' physical and psychological health during or after episodes of restraint in 11 out of 14 records.
The provider told inspectors staff had carried out "visual observations" on patients but there was no documentation to prove this.
The CQC said the service was adequately staff, that it "controlled infection risk well" and that people could access the service when they required it.
Staff were also found to have treated most patients with "compassion and kindness".
Inspectors will visit the service within six months. If it does not improve in that time, its registration will be cancelled or changed.
