Stretch of Berkshire M4 shut following 'serious' collision
A stretch of the M4 has been closed following a "serious collision" in the early hours.
The motorway has been shut eastbound between J5 for Langley/Staines and J4B for the M25/Heathrow Airport.
National Highways said emergency services were called shortly after 04:40 GMT. The carriageway is expected to remain closed through the morning.
Traffic is being diverted but drivers are being urged to re-route or delay their journey.
