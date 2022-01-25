Reading attack: Image released in attempted murder probe
Police investigating the attempted murder of a woman have released an image of two men they want to speak to.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was attacked by two men in a property in Foxhays Road, Whitley, Reading, on 17 December at about 10:30 GMT.
She sustained stab wounds to her face and neck and also had an unknown substance thrown over her, Thames Valley Police said.
The victim was taken to hospital and has since been discharged, it added.
A 33-year-old man from High Wycombe was previously arrested in connection with the attack and has since been released on police bail.
Police have not revealed what he was held on suspicion of.
Det Con Emily Pallett said: "As a result of our inquiries, we believe the two men in these images may have important information that could help the investigation.
"If you recognise these men, or if one of them is you, please get in touch."
