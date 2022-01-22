Man arrested after teens seriously injured in Oxford
A man has been arrested after two teenagers were seriously injured in an assault in Oxford.
The pair, both in their late teens, remain in hospital following reports of disorder in Nightingale Avenue in the Greater Leys area at 23:40 GMT on Friday, Thames Valley Police said.
An 18-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses.
Officers will be patrolling the area "for some time", the force said.
