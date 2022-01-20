Reading flats fire: Recovery to last until spring
Work to secure a block of flats that was destroyed in a suspected arson attack is expected to last until spring.
Two people died in the fire in Rowe Court, Reading, on 15 December.
Thames Valley Police said the work would be "ongoing every day, aside from bank holidays, into the spring months, as it needs a careful approach".
Hakeem Kigundu has been charged with murder and is due to appear at court on 11 February.
The 31-year-old has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
Thames Valley Police previously said it was "likely" that the two people found dead were the two reported missing following the fire.
The force said its priority was "to recover those within the building respectfully, identify them and return them to their families".
The building is currently "structurally unsafe", Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Recovery teams are planning to retrieve the bodies by carefully dismantling the structure in 4m (13ft) sections, from top to bottom.
Assessments are taking place to detect potential dangerous materials, such as asbestos and fibreglass insulation.
An exclusion zone is in place to protect surrounding properties and residents.
Workers wearing protective equipment will be on site, with large vehicles taking material away from the area.
Supt Steve Raffield said the building's structure was "very delicate" and that activity could trigger a "spontaneous collapse".
However, he said there was no danger to the public and advised residents to close their windows to avoid dust getting inside.
