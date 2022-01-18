Windsor swans culled as England bird flu outbreak spreads
Twenty-six swans have been culled in Berkshire as the avian influenza outbreak spreads across England.
A 3km (1.9-mile) exclusion zone has been put in place around Eton to halt the spread of the disease.
Residents have been banned from feeding wild birds and local businesses have been told to stop selling bird food.
It comes after several cases have been confirmed in birds across the country. A human case of the disease was also found in Devon.
'Extremely rare'
Alan Gosling, 79, from Buckfastleigh, tested positive after his flock became infected.
He said he was "absolutely broken-hearted" when they had to be culled on New Year's Day.
Health officials said human cases were extremely rare and there was no evidence of onward transmission in this instance.
Three days ago, Birmingham City Council confirmed avian flu had been found in geese in some city parks.
In Berkshire, dog walkers have been ordered to keep pets on a lead when walking along the River Thames in Windsor and Eton.
Swan Lifeline, which cares for sick and injured swans, said the H5N1 strain of avian flu was confirmed by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) after a dead swan was found in Eton on 2 January.
The exclusion zone will be in place for at least three weeks and could be restarted for another 21 days if any more infected birds are discovered, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Town manager Paul Roach said the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council's trading standards team was leading the response to the outbreak and have been contacting rescue centres and birdkeepers.
He said: "The primary aim is to try and prevent birds from flocking together. I know what everybody is thinking, how do you keep swans socially distancing?
"There is no answer to that but that's what we're trying to do to make sure we're not encouraging them to come together."
The BBC has contacted Defra for comment.
