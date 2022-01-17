Marnie Clayton: Nightclub helping police over missing woman
- Published
Nightclub staff where a missing 18-year-old woman was last seen say they are "really concerned" about her disappearance.
Marnie Clayton, from Bracknell, was seen leaving Atik in William Street, Windsor, at about 02:00 GMT on Sunday.
Her family reported her missing less than an hour later when she did not return home.
Atik said in a statement on social media it was working with police on their investigation.
"We join everyone in hoping she is found safe and well," it added.
The club urged anyone with information to contact police.
Thames Valley Police confirmed on Monday that Marnie was still missing and said it was "thoroughly investigating the circumstances".
The force described it as a "fast-moving inquiry" and urged people to come forward with relevant information.
Officers declined to comment on claims posted on social media that she was seen arguing with a man, other than to say "we have a number of active lines of enquiry which are being investigated as a priority".
A picture of Marnie taken on the night she went missing was previously released by police.
She is described as white, about 5ft 2in to 5ft 4in tall, with brown hair and of slim build.
She is also known to go out in Reading town centre.
Det Ch Insp Jon Groenen, of Thames Valley Police, has described Marnie's disappearance as "out of character".
Speaking on Sunday, he said officers were "becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare".
"I would appeal to anybody who knows of Marnie's whereabouts to please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43220021633," he said.
"If you see her, please contact us on 999.
"I would also like to appeal directly to Marnie, if you see this appeal, please contact your family or the police to let us know you are safe and where you are."
