Three injured in Windsor after police car crashes
- Published
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash involving an unmarked police car.
The Thames Valley Police Volvo was responding to an incident when it collided with a Mercedes in King Edward VII Avenue, Windsor.
The police car then rolled down an embankment and hit three parked vehicles.
The force is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 15:30 GMT on Friday, to come forward.
A male police officer and a female passenger in the police vehicle, which had its siren on at the time, and the male driver of the Mercedes all suffered minor injuries.
They have all since been discharged from hospital., police said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.