Kaden Reddick: Boy died after Topshop barrier fell, court hears
- Published
A ten-year-old boy died when an unsecured queue barrier fell on him in Topshop, a trial has heard.
Kaden Reddick suffered a fatal head injury when the barrier fell on him in the store in Reading during a family shopping trip on 13 February 2017.
Arcadia Group, Topshop/Topman and Realm Projects have pleaded not guilty to failing to discharge a health and safety duty.
James Ageros QC, prosecuting, said the 110kg (243lb) barrier was "wobbly".
Opening the case at Reading Crown Court, Mr Ageros said: "[Kaden] was killed when a queue barrier toppled over and hit his forehead after he had been holding on to the edge of it.
"The queue barrier weighed around 110kg - around 17 stone in imperial measurements - and was situated close to the till point at the store."
Mr Ageros told the court the plinth over the outer part of the barrier, at Topshop in Reading's Oracle shopping centre, had only been fixed to the floor with two narrow screws.
He added it was these "completely inappropriate" screws that failed, causing the whole barrier to fall.
The jury was shown pictures of the barrier, which contained products, both upright and on the floor following the incident.
The barrier was installed between 2013 and 2014 during a major store refit, the court heard.
Mr Ageros said the "barrier had never been subject by any party to any type of stability test between 2014 and the date of the incident" and there was evidence to "show it had become insecure and wobbly" in the period immediately before the day Kaden died.
Six days earlier, a similar barrier, which was entirely unfixed, toppled over in a Topshop store in Glasgow fracturing the skull of another child, the court heard.
The prosecution claim Arcadia Group, Topshop/Topman and barrier manufacturer Realm Projects Ltd failed to discharge a health and safety duty, which constitutes a criminal offence.
The trial continues.
