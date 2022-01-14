Bracknell council bullying survey prompts new behaviour charter
An anti-bullying charter has been adopted by a council after an "obvious" problem with behaviour was identified in a staff survey.
A poll of workers at Bracknell Forest Council found 93% of councillors and 87% of officers who responded had experienced or witnessed bullying.
This prompted the mayor, Councillor Ash Merry, to table a motion aimed at promoting better behaviour.
Councillors unanimously passed the motion at a meeting on Wednesday.
Ms Merry's charter encourages councillors not to engage in harassment or discrimination, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Positive step'
It also calls on members to observe the seven Nolan principles of public life: selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership.
Ms Merry, a Conservative, said: "Being an elected local councillor is an honour which also bears huge responsibilities.
"We should always be mindful that we need to set high standards."
Councillor Mary Temperton, who represents Labour, said the survey showed an "obvious" problem.
"I have spent my whole working life in education and if bullying on this scale was experienced and not addressed, then the school would be failing," she said.
She added that the adoption of the charter was a "very positive step" and hopes it leads to change.
