Raheem Hanif: Four guilty of ambush killing
A man and a boy have been found guilty of murdering a man in an ambush.
Raheem Hanif was stabbed to death after being attacked with a machete in a car park in Tilehurst, Reading, on 6 February 2021.
Abas Khan, 24, and a 17-year-old boy were found guilty of murder by a jury at Reading Crown Court.
Humzah Sikander, 18, and another 17-year-old boy were found guilty of manslaughter.
The prosecution said the defendants worked as a team during the "revenge" attack.
The jury heard Mr Khan used his Range Rover to block a van, containing Mr Hanif and his father, to stop them from escaping.
Mr Sikander and the two 17-year-old defendants then ambushed it, armed with knives and a baseball bat, the court heard.
Mr Hanif was fatally stabbed through the window of the van, and his dad suffered a broken arm.
The dispute initially started when Mr Hanif revealed his girlfriend had been having an affair with his friend Mr Khan.
A sentencing date will be decided at later date.
