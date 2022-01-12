Arrest over murder after Basingstoke strangling hospital death
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a mental health hospital.
Richard Laversuch, 63, died at Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 27 November, Hampshire Constabulary said.
A preliminary post-mortem examination determined the cause of death to be manual strangulation.
The force said the arrested teenager was detained under the Mental Health Act.
He was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and has been "technically bailed" in relation to the incident.
Parklands Hospital in Aldermaston Road, run by Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, has four adult mental health wards.
The family of Mr Laversuch, from Andover, Hampshire, issued a statement paying tribute to him.
It said: "Richard was kind and intelligent. He was thoughtful, caring and a good listener.
"Though he struggled with his health throughout most of his adult life, his first thought was always for the wellbeing of others.
"He both volunteered for and worked in elderly care and he touched the lives of all he encountered."
They added the Bath Rugby fan would be "missed greatly by his family and friends".
