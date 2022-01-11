Windsor Castle no-fly zone to be put in place after security review
Airspace surrounding Windsor Castle is to be restricted as part of a security review, police have said.
The Thames Valley and Metropolitan forces applied for the no-fly zone of up to 2,500ft (760m) above the royal residence.
It will come into force on 27 January and help keep "the community living near to this iconic location safe", police said.
It comes after a man was found with a crossbow at the castle last month.
The order means any aircraft within a 1.25-nautical mile (2.3km) radius would require special authorisation.
The Met previously said the application to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was part of an ongoing review into security arrangements and not because of any specific threat or intelligence.
A 19-year-old man arrested over the security breach on 25 December has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.
