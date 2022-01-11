River Thames search for man at Caversham stepped down
Rescue efforts to find man last seen in the River Thames have been stepped down.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man in the the water near Caversham Bridge, Reading, around 10:25 GMT on Monday.
Despite an extensive search assisted by local boat owners, police said he has not been located.
The man is described as Asian and in his thirties, with a bear and wearing a black puffa-style jacket.
