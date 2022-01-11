Thames Valley Police PC in court over relationships
- Published
A police officer has appeared in court accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple women.
PC Oliver Perry-Smith, of Thames Valley Police and based in west Berkshire, was charged with misconduct in public office after a probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
He is accused of three misconduct charges and two of computer misuse.
The officer, 38, spoke only to confirm his name and address at East Berkshire Magistrates' Court in Slough earlier.
He was released on bail and will next appear at Reading Crown Court on 15 February.
'Inappropriate remarks'
He is accused of abusing public trust through acts including having a sexual relationship with a woman who he met through his job between October 2015 and December 2016.
The court heard the woman had been accused of harassment and PC Perry-Smith had been dealing with her case.
He is also charged with obtaining personal information about a woman he met in a shop in Newbury whilst on duty, visiting her home for non-policing reasons and making "inappropriate remarks" to her in February 2019.
PC Perry-Smith allegedly engaged or attempted to engage in sexual relationships with female members of the public while on duty and wearing uniform over more than five years from September 2014.
The officer is also further accused of using the police national computer system to find personal information about a woman, and data about another person, both in 2019.
