Elderly woman sexually assaulted by man wearing carer's uniform
An elderly woman was subjected to a sex attack by a man wearing a carer's uniform and personal protective equipment (PPE), police have said.
The woman was assaulted at about 18:00 GMT last Wednesday at a property in Earley, Berkshire.
The attacker was described as wearing a blue carers' top, a mask, gloves and a disposable apron.
Police have appealed for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from streets close to Meadow Park to get in touch.
Det Insp John Wordsworth, of Thames Valley Police, said it was a "concerning incident".
"We have not received any similar reports before or after this offence, therefore I believe this is an isolated incident," he said.
The offender is said to be white, aged about 40 and was also wearing thick black rimmed glasses.
