John Sillett trial: Rape accused had two personalities, court hears
A former Olympic showjumping coach accused of sexually abusing a girl was like "two different people", his alleged victim has told a jury.
John Sillett, 55, faces five counts of rape, five of assault by penetration and two of sexual assault.
The counts relate to a girl who was aged between 12 and 13 when the alleged abuse started. He denies the charges.
His barrister told his trial she had sent him messages expressing her thanks and affection.
Martin Liddiard, defending, told Winchester Crown Court that, after the period of alleged abuse had finished, the alleged victim had stayed in contact with the defendant, who lives in Wokingham, Berkshire, and trained riders for the 2016 Rio Games.
The barrister said the accuser had arranged to meet up with Mr Sillett, and later sent him messages expressing thanks and affection.
When Sillett became ill and ended up in hospital for a few days, the court heard she sent him a message saying: "Hi John, I don't know if you are using your phone or not, I just wanted to message to say I love you and if you need anything let me know. Can I visit tomorrow?"
She also sent him birthday cards over several years, with one saying: "To John, happy birthday, hope you have a fantastic day, thank you for everything you have done for me."
Mr Liddiard asked the alleged victim: "This is a man who you say repeatedly raped you but these are examples of you contacting that person?"
She replied: "I saw John as two different people", adding that she had "affection" for one, and saw the other "as the guy who did what he did to me".
Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, has told the court that the alleged attacks began with Mr Sillett groping the girl before he went on to rape and sexually assault her on several other occasions.
Mr Sillett was a well-known figure in showjumping and was previously based at the Wellington Riding Centre on the Duke of Wellington's estate in Hook, Hampshire.
The trial continues.
