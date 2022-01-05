Raheem Hanif: Fatal attack was act of revenge, court hears
- Published
A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in an ambush orchestrated as an act of revenge, a court heard.
Raheem Hanif was attacked with a machete in a car park in Tilehurst, Reading, on 6 February 2021.
The prosecution said the four defendants "wanted to teach Raheem a lesson" and cause him "really serious harm".
Abas Khan, 24, Humzah Sikander, 18, and two boys, aged 17, all from Reading, deny murder.
Benjamin Aina QC, making his closing speech for the prosecution, told the jury the defendants travelled to Dulnan Close looking for "revenge".
The barrister said it followed a street fight in which a 17-year-old defendant, then 16, came off worse against Mr Hanif.
He said: "[The 17-year-old defendant who struck the fatal blow] and his friends and associates wanted to teach Raheem a lesson.
"They wanted to cause Raheem really serious harm.
"The revenge plan was carried out by each of the four males playing his part."
The court previously heard during the attack Mr Khan used his Range Rover to hem in the van containing Mr Hanif and his father, while Humzah Sikander and the two other defendants attacked the van with knives and a baseball bat.
"They were all there as team players playing their part," Mr Aina said.
Mr Aina said the 17-year old who struck the fatal blow had "set out to attack Raheem" and it was "not the action of self-defence".
He added the evidence that Mr Khan, of Helmsdale Road, Reading, who admits manslaughter, intended Mr Hanif and his father really serious harm was "overwhelming".
"We invite you convict Abas Khan for murder," he told the jury.
The dispute initially started when Mr Hanif revealed his girlfriend had been having an affair with his friend Mr Khan, the court previously heard.
Mr Sikander, of Brunel Road, Reading, has also pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.