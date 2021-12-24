Driver crashes into two in Stratfield Mortimer graveyard
- Published
A driver is believed to have fallen ill at the wheel before crashing into two pedestrians in a village graveyard.
Police said a Volvo left the Street in Stratfield Mortimer, Berkshire, when its driver suffered a suspected medical episode, and hit a boy and a man on Thursday at 13:35 GMT.
The motorist, a woman in her forties, is recovering in hospital.
The man, in his seventies, needed surgery to his arm and the boy suffered minor injuries.
Thames Valley Police said the collision was "not being treated as malicious or deliberate at this time".
The force is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.