Reading flats fire: Safety work will take weeks, police say
- Published
Parts of a block of flats gutted by a fire that killed at least one person are at "high risk" of collapse, police have warned.
The fire took hold in the four-storey block of flats at Rowe Court in Reading in the early hours of 15 December. Two people remain missing.
Thames Valley Police said it would take several weeks before the building would be safe for investigations to resume.
Hakeem Kigundu, 31, has been charged with murder and arson.
Emergency services were called to the fire, which broke out shortly before 03:00 GMT on Wednesday, 15 December.
One unidentified person was later confirmed to have died within the property and a further two were confirmed as missing.
A police statement said structural scaffolding was being erected around the building, which would take "several weeks".
'Offers of help'
It said: "An extensive assessment by specialist structural engineers confirmed that there is significant structural damage to the building with a high risk of walls collapsing.
"Once the building has been made safe, emergency services will resume their work with priority being given to confirm whether those who have been reported missing are in the building and if so, recover them respectfully and with dignity."
Twenty people are believed to have been unable to return to their homes, with seven placed in emergency accommodation by the council.
Reading Borough Council has set up an online appeal for people wishing to help those displaced.
Council leader Jason Brock said: "Reading has again responded with warmth and generosity in the face of adversity, with offers of help from within the community affected and across the town.
"I thank everybody for their generosity and their support for our emergency service colleagues."
Mr Kigundu, formerly of Rowe Court, appeared at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murder "of a person unknown" and arson with intent to endanger life.
He was remanded in custody until 11 February.
