Reading flats fire: Hakeem Kigundu in court accused of murder
- Published
A man suspected of killing at least one person in an alleged arson attack at a block of flats has appeared in court.
Hakeem Kigundu, 31, appeared by video link at Reading Crown Court charged with murder "of a person unknown" and arson with intent to endanger life.
The court heard the victim could not be identified as they had not yet been recovered from the Rowe Court block.
Mr Kigundu, of no fixed address, did not enter a plea. He was remanded in custody until 11 February.
The fire took hold in the four-storey block of flats in the early hours of Wednesday.
Charles Ward-Jackson, prosecuting, said he was not yet able to identify the victim, as emergency services had been unable to recover what they believed was a body on the second floor stairs of the flats.
The court was told two other people had not been heard from since the fire broke out.
The building would take some time to make safe and it was not precisely known when the body could be recovered, the court was told.
Twenty people are believed to have been unable to return to their homes, with seven placed in emergency accommodation by the council.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.