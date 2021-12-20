Reading flats fire: Fundraiser set up for injured grandmother
- Published
A woman survived a fire which engulfed a block of flats by "diving" from an upper window, her daughter has said.
One person died and two are still missing following the blaze on Wednesday inside the four-storey building in Rowe Court, Reading.
Emily Wiggins has set up an online appeal for her mother Laura, 52, who said she said had "lost everything" in the fire.
Hakeem Kigundu, 31, has been charged with murder and arson.
Ms Wiggins said her mother had been asleep in her two-floor studio flat on the third floor when she was woken by "the sound of screams".
"She opened the front door and she said she was met with flames.
"She went back in and saw flames outside and she just knew if she didn't get out she'd burn to death. She kicked her telly out of the way and literally dived out the window."
Neighbours dragged her mother away from the front of the building before she was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Ms Wiggins said her mother was "devastated" to have lost all her possessions in the home where she had lived for the past six years, but that it was fortunate none of her grandchildren had been staying over with her at the time.
She said she had set up an online fundraiser for her mother who had been "left with nothing", it has so far raised more than £1,800.
"From the looks of the pictures everything is gone. The chances of getting anything back are slim to none.
"She is literally starting with nothing when they re-house her. It will show her people care - she does everything for everyone, it's time that she is shown that she is important too."
Hakeem Kigundu, formerly of Rowe Court, appeared before magistrates on Saturday charged with murder "of a person unknown" and arson with intent to endanger life.
The 31-year-old has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.