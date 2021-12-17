Reading flats fire: Hakeem Kigundu, 31, charged with murder and arson
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a fire which engulfed a block of flats left one person dead.
Two others remain missing following the blaze inside the four-storey building in Rowe Court, Reading.
Thames Valley Police has said it does not expect to find any more survivors from Wednesday's fire.
Hakeem Kigundu, 31, formerly of Rowe Court, is charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life and will appear before magistrates on Saturday.
Four people were treated in hospital while another seven received medical care from ambulance crews after the fire broke out just before 03:00 GMT.
Seven residents are in emergency accommodation, with others staying with family or friends.
Twenty people are believed to have been unable to return to their homes.
The council said it was providing shopping vouchers "to cover basic needs including food, clothing and toiletries, as well as mobile phones to those who need them".
Emergency services are currently assessing the structural damage to the building.
