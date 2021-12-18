Resident died after treatment at The Berkshire Care Home
A resident at an inadequate care home died after their blood glucose increased to high levels and staff acted too slowly, a report found.
Inspectors said The Berkshire Care Home in Wokingham breached guidelines in nine areas and must improve.
They found residents were put at risk after medicines were not used properly and that records were not up to date.
Four Seasons, which runs the home, said it accepted it must improve and has been working to do so.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said an ambulance was only called for the person who died when they were found to be unresponsive. They later died in hospital.
Its report said staff were "not sufficiently skilled" to safely care for people with diabetes.
The care home cared for 40 older people, some living with dementia, when it was inspected in October.
A resident was given paracetamol and co-dydramol eight times over three days, when they should not be used together because they both contain paracetamol, the report said.
Another person was burned by a cup of tea and staff did not treat the injury properly, leading to the person developing an infection and later being admitted to hospital.
Staff sometimes felt "rushed and under pressure", the report found.
The dining experience for residents was "poor" and food was placed in front of them rather than them being given any choice.
Inspectors said that on one occasion, six residents in wheelchairs were placed at a dining table an hour before a meal. Some of them fell asleep as the lunch was being served.
A spokesperson for Four Seasons said it "regrets" the care home "has fallen below the standards that the CQC requires and that we expect".
They added: "We accept the areas for improvement identified in the report and since the inspection have been working with several stakeholders including the nursing and midwifery council, the CQC and the local authority to meet these."
