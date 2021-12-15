BBC News

Reading fire: One dead and others unaccounted for

Police said the fire was not being treated as terrorism related

One person has died and several others remain unaccounted for following a fire.

The blaze broke out at a property in Grovelands Road, Reading, overnight.

Thames Valley Police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson and murder and was in custody.

The force said the incident was not being treated as terrorism related. Surrounding roads have been closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, Thames Valley Police said: "If you have any concerns, for loved ones, please try and contact them in the first instance.

"A dedicated number is being set up for this, and details will follow very shortly."

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are still at the scene of a significant incident in the Grovelands Road area of Reading.

"A number of fire appliances are attending and roads in the area are congested."

The fire broke out in Grovelands Road, Reading

