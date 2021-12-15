Reading fire: One dead and others unaccounted for in flats blaze
One person has died and several others remain unaccounted for following a fire at a block of flats.
The blaze broke out at flats in Rowe Court off Grovelands Road in Reading.
Thames Valley Police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson and murder and was in custody.
The force said it was setting up a dedicated phone line for relatives and friends. Surrounding roads have been closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.
It added the fire was not being treated as terrorism related.
In a statement posted on its Twitter account, Thames Valley Police said: "If you have any concerns, for loved ones, please try and contact them in the first instance.
"A dedicated number is being set up for this, and details will follow very shortly."
Local agencies are working together at the scene of a large fire at a property in Grovelands Road, Reading.— TVP Reading (@TVP_Reading) December 15, 2021
Our officers, as well as the fire and ambulance services, are at the site. Sadly, one person is believed to have died, and a number of others are unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/vy3bAWf44k
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are still at the scene of a significant incident in the Grovelands Road area of Reading.
"A number of fire appliances are attending and roads in the area are congested."
Posting on Twitter, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, Matthew Barber, said: "Tragic news that at least one person is believed to have died in the early hours of this morning in a fire at a block of flats in Grovelands Rd, Reading.
"Sadly others have been injured and some remain unaccounted for."
