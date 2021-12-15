BBC News

One injured after lorry and motorcycle crash in Reading

The collision took place between a motorcycle and a lorry in King's Road, Reading

A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a lorry and a motorcyclist.

The collision happened between the two vehicles in King's Road, outside Reading College, in Reading, around 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said a patient was taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital following the incident.

Road closures were put in place. Police have been approached for an update.

Road closures were put in place as emergency services responded to the accident

