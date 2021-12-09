BBC News

Reading murder probe: Man charged with killing David Allen

David Allen died after being stabbed in the chest, police said

A man has been charged with the murder of a 77-year-old man who was stabbed in the chest.

The body of David Allen was found at a house in Elgar Road, Reading, shortly after 20:00 GMT on 1 December.

Jacob Trussler, 37, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of murder, Thames Valley Police said.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Allen's body was found in a property in Elgar Road on 1 December

