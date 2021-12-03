Reading murder probe: David Allen died of stab wound, police say
- Published
A man whose death prompted a murder investigation in Reading had been stabbed in the chest, police have said.
David Allen, 77, was found fatally injured at a house in Elgar Road shortly after 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Police said a post-mortem examination concluded Mr Allen died as a result of shock and haemorrhage caused by the stab wound.
A 37-year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.