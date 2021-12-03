BBC News

Reading murder probe: David Allen died of stab wound, police say

Police were called after David Allen's body was found at a property in Elgar Road

A man whose death prompted a murder investigation in Reading had been stabbed in the chest, police have said.

David Allen, 77, was found fatally injured at a house in Elgar Road shortly after 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Police said a post-mortem examination concluded Mr Allen died as a result of shock and haemorrhage caused by the stab wound.

A 37-year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

