Commissioners appointed to help run troubled Slough council
- Published
The government has appointed commissioners to help run a troubled local authority.
An independent review raised concerns about financial "mismanagement" and a "dysfunctional culture" at Slough Borough Council.
The commissioners will take over several functions associated with financial management and governance.
The council accepted the review findings and said it would work with the government appointees.
October's report from the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) claimed the authority is on course for a cumulative budget deficit of at least £174m by 2025.
It said the council's "ambitious investment" in property in recent years had resulted in "substantial financial risk" and a rise in borrowing to £760m this year.
The spending included a new £54m council headquarters as well as investments in three leisure centres, an ice rink, affordable housing and commercial properties around the country, it said.
A second report, by former Salford City Council chief executive Jim Taylor, identified "inadequate" governance and failing services.
Local government minister Kemi Badenoch told Parliament last month that she would intervene over the "deeply concerning picture of mismanagement" at Slough Borough Council.
She said the commissioners would "start the process of rebuilding confidence and trust between the council, councillors and the communities they serve".
Lead commissioner Max Caller, a former chief executive of the London Boroughs of Hackney and Barnet, said they hoped to "help the council come back to high-quality local government where they deliver best value for all their residents".
