Reading Film Theatre blames Covid for closure after 50 years
- Published
An independent cinema that recently celebrated its 50th anniversary has announced it is closing due to the ongoing impact of Covid.
Reading Film Theatre said audience numbers had failed to reach pre-pandemic levels and it was no longer possible to operate as a result.
In a statement, it said "significant IT issues" caused by being unable to carry out routine maintenance during lockdowns had also contributed.
Its last showing will be on 9 December.
The cinema said it believed dwindling audience figures at the site on the University of Reading's Whiteknights campus could "naturally be attributed to Covid-19 concerns".
"Older moviegoers especially are more likely to be cautious about the virus," its statement said.
"This step has not been taken lightly, but with the heaviest of hearts."
